Iran’s top Gen. condoles Turkey on helicopter crash

In a message on Friday, General Bagheri expressed condolences with his Turkish counterpart General Yaşar Güler and also the country’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar.

The Iranian general wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the incident.

At least 11 Turkish soldiers, including a senior officer, were killed and two others injured as a military helicopter crashed in eastern Turkey on Thursday, the National Defense Ministry said, Anadolu reported.

In an earlier statement, the ministry said 10 soldiers lost their lives and three soldiers were injured in the crash in Bitlis province. Later, one of the soldiers succumbed to his wounds.

