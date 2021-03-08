Iran’s defense min. condoles Turkey on helicopter crash

In a message on Monday, Brigadier General Amir Hatami expressed his deep condolences with Turkish Minister of Defense General Hulusi Akar.

Iranian Defense Minister wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the incident.

At least 11 Turkish soldiers, including a senior officer, were killed and two others injured as a military helicopter crashed in eastern Turkey on Thursday.

In an earlier statement, the ministry said 10 soldiers lost their lives and three soldiers were injured in the crash in Bitlis province. Later, one of the soldiers succumbed to his wounds.

