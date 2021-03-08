  1. Politics
Mar 8, 2021, 10:32 PM

Iran’s defense min. condoles Turkey on helicopter crash

Iran’s defense min. condoles Turkey on helicopter crash

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Minister of Defense in a message to his Turkish counterpart expressed condolences on martyrdom of a number of Turkish military forces and commanders as a result of a military helicopter crash that claimed 11 lives.

In a message on Monday, Brigadier General Amir Hatami expressed his deep condolences with Turkish Minister of Defense General Hulusi Akar.

Iranian Defense Minister wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the incident.

At least 11 Turkish soldiers, including a senior officer, were killed and two others injured as a military helicopter crashed in eastern Turkey on Thursday.

In an earlier statement, the ministry said 10 soldiers lost their lives and three soldiers were injured in the crash in Bitlis province. Later, one of the soldiers succumbed to his wounds.

MA/5165130

News Code 170867

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News