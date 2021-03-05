Iran to shortly present a constructive action plan

"Iranian polity is vibrant & officials express diverse opinions But those opinions should NOT be confused with state policy As Iran's FM & chief nuclear negotiator, I will shortly present our constructive concrete plan of action—through proper diplomatic channels," the top Iranian diplomat has said in his latest tweet on Friday afternoon.

His new message came a day after the three major European countries who are parties to the Iran nuclear deal decided to halt their plan to present a critical resolution to the IAEA Board of Governors criticizing Iran for ceasing the voluntary implementation of the IAEA Additional Protocol, which authorizes snap inspections of Iran nuclear sites.

Iran's ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations said about the E3 move that "Eventually, wisdom prevailed at the IAEA."

The spokesman for the Iranian government Ali Rabei had already threatened that Tehran would reconsider its recent agreement with the IAEA if the nuclear watchdog's Board of Governors issues a resolution against it.

After the E3 withdrew their planned anti-Iran resolution, Russia welcomed the move and said that the door for diplomacy and saving the Iran nuclear deal was still open.

The Iranian top diplomat has not elaborated more about the action plan yet.

After the US exit from the world powers' nuclear deal with Iran in May 2018 and imposing the unprecedented sanctions on the Iranian nation which was followed by the indifference of the European parties to the need for compensating Iran's losses as a result of the US violation of the international accord, Iran started reducing its JCPOA commitments in five steps and finally suspended voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol on Monday midnight February 22.

Before ceasing the Additional protocol, Iran had begun enriching uranium to 20% purity in accordance with a piece of legislation approved by the parliament dubbed the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions in early last December, setting a Feb. 21 deadline for Biden administration to lift the US sanctions.

