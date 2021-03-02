Iran may reconsider IAEA coop. if any resolution ratified

In a press conference on Tuesday, the official reacted to the draft of an anti-Iranian resolution and the upcoming meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.

"The suspension of the implementation of the Additional Protocol according to the law approved by the Iranian parliament was a balancing act based on Article 36 of the JCPOA, which gives one party the right to partially or completely suspend its obligations if the other parties do not comply with their commitments," he said.

"Iran acted under this framework," he said.

"As we have announced, if the prepared anti-Iranian resolution is ratified, Iran will take proper decisions and action, accordingly," he underlined, "Our reaction can be reviewing our cooperation with the IAEA."

Emphasizing that Iran will continue to adhere to the JCPOA, he vowed that "If the other parties resume fulfilling their obligations, we will resume all ours immediately and without delay, including the full implementation of the Additional Protocol."

Rabiei said the Islamic Republic's diplomats are not to play the US administration's game noting that Americans have so far refused to take the slightest step to build trust.

He said considering Iran's foreign policy, the administration has made and pursued logical decisions.

"Over the past eight years, the Iranian administration has sought to create the conditions for the well-being of the people by lifting inhumane sanctions, ensuring the physical security of the people against the threat of terrorism and war, and ensuring the health of the people in recent years against the Coronavirus pandemic," he said.

Addressing the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, he added: "Trump's decision merely ended into the isolation of the United States in institutions and organizations that once its was their founder."

"Today, the US policy of maximum pressure against Iran has failed, leaving the United States with no choice but to return to the JCPOA," he noted saying that Iran has always remained committed to its JCPOA obligations.

"We, like many other nations, believe that there is no other way but diplomacy to resolve the current dispute, but diplomacy can not begin without goodwill and honesty. To date, the US government has refused to take the slightest step that reflects efforts to build trust."

He noted that the US claim about diplomacy is hypocritical and unacceptable rhetoric.

Underscoring that diplomats will not play the US administration's game, he added: "We are ready to hear any fair and honest proposals to resolve this dispute, but we are more waiting to see action is taken to gradually restore the lost trust."

The Iranian official further explained that "Last week, in agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency, we implemented the law passed by Iran's Parliament in a way that we could assure the international community that our nuclear programs are on track but peacefully and under legitimate international surveillance."

"Today, we expect that the members participating in the JCPOA will take a reciprocal step to prove their good faith," he said.

"Any action contrary to our expectations will have a detrimental effect on the diplomatic process and can close the windows of opportunity quickly," he warned.

"We remain committed to diplomacy and are confident that in the near future, the law will prevail over extravagance and coercion."

He added that: "We are waiting for US action, and Mr. Biden's administration cannot implement Trump's policy and expect a different outcome."

