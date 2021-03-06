E3 statement after withdrawal from Iran resolution at IAEA

The UK, France and Germany issued a joint statement after scrapping their plan to issue an anti-Iran resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors.

On Thursday afternoon it was revealed to the media that the three European power Germany, France and the United Kingdom scrapped their plan to adopt an anti-Iran resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors.

Envoy warns of raising artificial concerns over nuclear program

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations has said in a statement that IAEA conveyed to Iran the results of the analysis and related questions just about two months ago.

IRGC foils plot to hijack plane: statement

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps announced in a statement that its forces have foiled a plot to hijack a plane on Thursday night.

The plot of hijacking an Iran Air’s Fokker 100 with flight number 334, that had left Ahwaz Airport at 22:10 (local time) on Thursday for Mashhad, was foiled with the vigilance of the security forces, reads the statement. The plane had an emergency landing at Isfahan Airport and the culprit was arrested, it added.

Iran confirms above 8,300 new COVID cases

Iranian Health Ministry confirmed on Friday 8,367 new COVID-19 cases. According to the Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari, the total number of infections in the country has hit 1,673,470 so far. 81 people have succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours, she said, putting to total death toll at 60,512.

Lavrov urges US to show seriousness for JCPOA return

Sergei Lavrov stressed that the JCPOA will be saved through the full implementation of the 2015 comprehensive agreement signed by all parties, adding that Moscow will cooperate with all parties to save the deal.

US continues to exert Trump's failed 'maximum pressure'

In a tweet, FM Zarif published a picture of a 6.5-year-old Iranian girl who was affected by the US sanctions, emphasizing that the new US administration is still continuing Trump's failed "maximum pressure" campaign.

"This is a little girl who's paid the price for cruel & inhumane choices of politicians far away. Her situation isn't unique in Iran. Even amid COVID-19, US continues to exert Trump's failed "maximum pressure" on Iranians, " the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Friday while publishing a message by a 6.5-year-old Iranian girl by the name of 'Yasna' who tried to sue the US government for the illegal sanctions. Zarif ended his tweet by saying that "Isn't it time to try something that may actually work?"

Iran to shortly present a constructive action plan

The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his Twitter account that "I will shortly present our constructive concrete plan of action—through proper diplomatic channels"

"Iranian polity is vibrant & officials express diverse opinions But those opinions should NOT be confused with state policy As Iran's FM & chief nuclear negotiator, I will shortly present our constructive concrete plan of action—through proper diplomatic channels," the top Iranian diplomat has said in his latest tweet on Friday afternoon.

MR