Iran-Europe Business Forum step toward developing trade ties

Speaking in a news conference with the media on Monday, Peter Stano said that this Forum paves suitable ways for Iranian and European economic enterprises to develop legitimate trade and business activities.

Iran-Europe Business Forum kicked off its work on Monday with the participation of more than 3,000 participants, he said and termed the Forum significant and important for the expansion of trade relations between Iran and Europe.

Paving suitable platform for bilateral trade, scientific and technological cooperation in line with spurring Iran’s export of non-oil goods has been cited as the main aim behind launching this prestigious Forum, Stano emphasized.

Iran-Europe Economic Forum is held for three days in cooperation with the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO), European Union (EU) and International Trade Center (ITC) through videoconference.

Accordingly, economic activists, thinkers and experts in economic issues will explore avenues for the revival and development of economic relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Europe.

MA/IRN84247669