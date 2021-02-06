Small-sized industries can help promote Iran-Russia trade tie

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Sat., Saber Parnian pointed to a meeting with a Russian trade delegation and added, “Good industrial potentials and export capabilities of our country, especially in the field of small and medium-sized industries, will expand economic relations between the two countries of Iran and Russia.”

He called on Iranian exporters and those who are active in economic sector to promote and enhance trade ties between the two countries.

The political and cultural relation between the two countries of Iran and Russia are at a desirable and satisfactory level, he said, adding, “The level of trade ties between Iran and Russia should be promoted by businesspersons and economic activists significantly.”

Dispatching an Iranian trade delegation to Moscow is very important in line with expanding and deepening bilateral ties, Parnian added.

