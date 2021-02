According to the Belarusian Embassy in Tehran, Yuri Lazarchik and Aboulfazl Amui discussed the bilateral legal framework and ways to improve it, trade and economic cooperation, and preparations for the 15th session of the Belarus-Iran economic cooperation commission in Minsk.

Top on the agenda was also interregional cooperation as well as the promotion of twinning relations between regions and cities of Belarus and Iran, BelTA reported.

HJ/PR