US must fulfill its obligations prior to returning to JCPOA

Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission held a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Monday.

The commission's spokesman Abolfazl Amouei maintained that the Iranian Foreign Minister elaborated on the implementation of the Strategic Action Plan during the meeting.

He quoted Zarif as saying that the data on IAEA cameras will be intact in the next three months, adding that if the US lifts its sanctions against the Islamic Republic in the upcoming months, the Agency will have access to its equipment, otherwise, Tehran will erase the data.

“Referring to the offer of US participation in JCPOA talks, Zarif noted that Washington has no right to return to the Nuclear Deal until it fulfills its obligations,” Amouei added.

FA/ 5159298