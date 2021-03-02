Briefing on Iran's daily developments

US exit most important move in restoring security to region

Deputy Coordinator of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces said that expulsion of the United States is the most important step in restoring security and stability in the region.

Efforts to pass anti-Iranian resolution threaten diplomacy

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister described any efforts to pass anti-Iranian resolution in IAEA Board of Governors as unconstructive.

US must fulfill its obligations prior to returning to JCPOA

Foreign Policy Commission Spokesman quoted Zarif as saying that the United States has no right to return to the JCPOA until it fulfills its obligations.

E3 seeking to condemn Iran in Board of Governors

E3 is pressing ahead with a US-backed plan for a resolution against Tehran, despite Russian and Iranian warnings of serious consequences.

Iran COVID-19 update: 8,510 cases, 108 deaths in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 8,510 COVID-19 infections and 108 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Armed Forces receive overhauled aircraft

In a ceremony attended by the Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, overhauled helicopters and airplanes were delivered to the Armed Forces on Monday.

'Iran defended Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh with all might'

The Secretary of Expediency Council Mohsen Rezaei said Iran has defended Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh with all its might.

Language of accusations, threats not effective against Iran

Addressing European signatories to JCPOA, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman asserted that the language of accusations and threats is not a language that works against Iran.

Iran, Azerbaijan enjoy great capacities to boost mutual ties

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the Islamic Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan enjoy great capacities to boost their bilateral relations in different fields.

FA