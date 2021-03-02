Russia working on easing tensions over Iran's nuclear program

In a tweet on Tuesday, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, "The key point at the current meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors is that whether the discussions at the meeting will help ease tensions over Iran's nuclear program or not."

"We will know the answer to this question two days later," he added.

"In any case, Russia is actively working on the first scenario [easing tensions over Iran's nuclear program]," he noted.

The meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency began on Monday and will continue until Friday.

Earlier, Ulyanov noted that the meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors on the developments in Iran and the JCPOA could be crucial, so the Board of Governors should take a responsible approach.

