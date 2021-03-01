Iraqi army, PMU launch joint operation in eastern Diyala

Iraqi security forces continue to mount counter-terrorism operations against ISIL elements in various parts of the country.

The Iraqi army along with Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), known as Hashd al-Sha’abi have reportedly launched a joint operation against ISIL terrorists in eastern Diyala on Monday.

According to sources, Iraqi forces have initiated another operation to eliminate the remnants of terrorists in western Diyala as well.

It should be noted that Iraqi security forces recently captured 10 ISIL terrorist elements in five different provinces in the country.

Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations. They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.

