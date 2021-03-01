Efforts to pass anti-Iranian resolution threaten diplomacy

Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in a meeting with Secretary-General for Foreign Affairs in the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal on Monday.

Both sides conferred on the historical and friendly relations between the two countries as well as the latest JCPOA developments.

According to Araghchi, Iran will fully comply with its JCPOA commitments if Washington lifts the illegals sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Criticizing the inaction of European counties regarding their JCPOA commitments, he describes any attempt to pass an anti-Iranian resolution in IAEA Board of Governors as unconstructive, adding that the move will threaten diplomacy, especially after the recent agreement between Tehran and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Launsky, for his part, reiterated his support for the Nuclear Deal and further considered the agreement between Iran and IAEA as an opportunity to resolve issues diplomatically.

E3 countries seek to pass a US-backed anti-Iranian resolution despite the warnings issued by Moscow and Tehran regarding the consequences of such action.

Britain, France, and Germany have submitted a draft resolution to the Board of Governors accusing Iran of undermining transparency. They also expressed concern about the lack of progress in getting Iran to explain the presence of uranium particles at the three sites.

