  1. Politics
Feb 28, 2021, 9:02 AM

At least 7 dead after fire erupts in ISIL camp in N Syria

At least 7 dead after fire erupts in ISIL camp in N Syria

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – At least seven were killed and 35 others were injured after a fire broke out at a displacement camp for the ISIL terrorists’ families in northeastern Syria, local sources said.

According to the Syrian News Channel, a fire broke out at the fourth section of the "Al- Hol" camp, in Al-Hasakah province, where ISIL terrorists and their families live, killing at least 7 people and injuring 35 others. Some of the injured ones are in critical condition.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the fire started during a wedding of a camp member and spread from one tent to another.

The cause of the fire has also been announced by some sources of the gas heater explosion.

Al- Hol camp in al-Hasakah province is home to displaced people, families and relatives of ISIL members. It is the largest camp for ISIL families under the control of the US-sponsored and Kurdish-led militants of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

MNA/5157746

News Code 170474

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News