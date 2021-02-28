At least 7 dead after fire erupts in ISIL camp in N Syria

According to the Syrian News Channel, a fire broke out at the fourth section of the "Al- Hol" camp, in Al-Hasakah province, where ISIL terrorists and their families live, killing at least 7 people and injuring 35 others. Some of the injured ones are in critical condition.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the fire started during a wedding of a camp member and spread from one tent to another.

The cause of the fire has also been announced by some sources of the gas heater explosion.

Al- Hol camp in al-Hasakah province is home to displaced people, families and relatives of ISIL members. It is the largest camp for ISIL families under the control of the US-sponsored and Kurdish-led militants of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

