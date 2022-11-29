  1. World
Nov 29, 2022, 11:00 AM

Thunder, lightning cause of huge explosion across London

TEHRAN, Nov. 29 (MNA) – A huge explosion has been heard across London, with reports of a 'massive' flash of light - and it has been confirmed as thunder and lightning.

Images had been posted on social media showing smoke billowing into the air, with some claiming they could hear the noise as far as Stoke Newington and Camden, My London reported.

London Fire did confirm that an incident has happened, but would not confirm what it was or where it took place.

And Hackney Police has now confirmed that it was indeed thunder and lightning.

A spokesman said, "We've received several calls about loud bangs in the Stoke Newington area this evening.

"No major incidents have been reported to us. The noise appears to have been caused by thunder and lightning."

Twitter users reported hearing the explosion at around 5.45 pm, which caused a lot of speculation.

