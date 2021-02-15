  1. World
1 dead, 2 injured in US shopping mall shooting

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Authorities in Arizona reported that one person was killed and two men suffered from gunshot injuries in a shooting at Desert Sky Mall Sunday afternoon.

Police say a young man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting at Desert Sky Mall Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the mall near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road around 12:40 p.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found at least two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say an argument started between a customer and a kiosk store employee and both exchanged gunfire.

Authorities say the customer was shot by the kiosk employee. Another male was also shot and he died from his injuries. Police are unsure how he was involved in the altercation.

Officials say the employee has minor injuries and has been detained by police. The customer was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police don't believe any shooter is on the loose, but they are looking at surveillance video and talking to witnesses.

The investigation remains ongoing and the area will be restricted for the next several hours.

Police said the mall will be closed for the rest of the day as the investigation continues.

