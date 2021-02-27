Qatari FM meets with E3 envoys to discuss JCPOA

During the meeting, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani stressed the need to activate talks with the Islamic Republic of Iran for returning parties to JCPOA as well as fulfillment of commitments under JCPOA through diplomatic channel.

Accordingly, the latest developments regarding the return of diplomatic path and activation of dialogue as well as fulfillment of commitments of parties involved in Iran’s nuclear deal were thoroughly reviewed in the meeting.

According to a statement released by Qatari Foreign Ministry, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani stressed his country's serious efforts in this direction and Qatar's firm position in supporting diplomacy and dialogue.

He emphasized that Qatar is ready to support any action that promotes stability, security in the region and international peace.

The US government under former President Trump withdrew from JCPOA on May 8, 2018, and imposed tough sanctions against Iran in addition to imposing suspended sanctions under the agreement.

Despite verbal opposition to the US withdrawal from JCPOA, the European Troika including Germany, UK and France did not live up to their obligations under JCPOA to make up for the effects of the US withdrawal from this landmark nuclear deal.

However, Islamic Republic of Iran, in response to the inaction of European countries, reduced its JCPOA commitments in five steps in accordance with the provisions of JCPOA.

