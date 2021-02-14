Iranian envoy submits credentials to Mexican President

Iran's ambassador Alireza Ghezili submitted the credentials to Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the President of Mexico on Thursday.

During the meeting, Ghezili announced Iran's readiness to develop bilateral relations with Mexico.

Appreciating the views of the Iranian ambassador, López Obrador wished him success in his mission to develop bilateral relations.

He has been appointed as the new Ambassador to Mexico replacing Mohammad Taqi Hosseini.

Ghezili was also Iran's ambassador to Bolivia and Head of the European Office and Head of the Western Europe Office at Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

