During separate meetings, Romania’s Ambassador Mirela-Carmen Grecu and Senegal’s Ambassador Salio Ding submitted a copy of their credentials to Zarif.

The envoys expressed their readiness to exert every effort to increase the level of cooperation between their respective countries and Iran in different political and economic spheres.

Malaysia’s outgoing Ambassador Dato' Rustam Yahaya also bid farewell to Zarif as his tenure ended in Iran after four years.

MR/IRN84222530