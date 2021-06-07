Iran, Qatar to expand ICT cooperation

Heading an official delegation and representatives of the private sector, ICT Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi will travel to Doha on Tuesday at the invitation of Qatar's Minister of Transport and Communications Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti.

He is scheduled to follow up on the development of Iran-Qatar cooperation in the field of communications and information technology.

Qatar will host the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup and is a significant market for Iranian IT companies.

At present, Iran is the largest communication route connecting Qatar to Europe.

