Iran inaugurates national 'Simorgh' supercomputer

The ceremony was held at the Amirkabir University of Technology in Tehran and was attended by several Iranian officials and MPs.

Simorgh's current processing power is more than one petaflops (i.e. one thousand million million (1015) floating-point operations per second).

This supercomputer will support businesses with the goal of developing artificial intelligence. It is able to do various tasks including Big Data Analysis, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), and Genetic Data Analysis.

Azari Jahromi tweeted, in mid-August 2019, promised that Simorgh would be “100 times more powerful than previous ones.”

The name “Simorgh” derives from an ancient Iranian mythological bird, very like the Phoenix in other lore, that is gigantic, universally benevolent, and unilaterally female. This represents an interesting symbol for Iran’s supercomputer—a replete sort of union between the country’s past and its dream for the future.

Iran is making a big play at present to compete in the ever-deepening trenches of global information technology.

