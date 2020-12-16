10th IST2020 kicks off at Iran's research institute for ICT

"This symposium reflects international experiences in the field of ICT," the President of the Iranian research center Vahid Yazdanian said.

As he informed, the symposium is being held with the participation of ICT activists, foreign and domestic researchers, and professors and revolves around the three axes of "next-generation networks, systems and technologies", "next-generation services" and "next-generation policies and regulations".

He noted that the event can act as scientific support for the activities of the Iranian Ministry of Communications.

IST2020 is the 10th in a series of biannual events organized by ICT Research Institute (Iran Telecom Research Center (ITRC)) and designed to provide an opportunity for academicians and specialists in the international telecom community, to meet peers in Iran to have exchanges on the latest developments in emerging technologies, as well as progress in standards, services, and applications in information and communication systems.

The three-day symposium will feature keynotes by world-renowned speakers, contributed papers, panels, special sessions, and tutorials.

