Tehran, Moscow discuss regional issues, Yemen developments

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and developments in the Persian Gulf region, including Yemen.

They stressed the need for consultations and cooperation between the two countries on regional issues, as well as the continuation of their consultations and meetings in such fields.

Jalali and Bogdanov held a meeting in Moscow on February 20, as well where both sides exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional developments, ensuring the security of the Persian Gulf, and the Astana peace talks.

At the time, Jalali and Bogdanov stressed the need for continued cooperation and consultations between Iran and Russia over regional issues, calling for constant contacts and meetings in the future.

HJ/FNA13991207000257