  1. Politics
Feb 25, 2021, 2:46 PM

Tehran, Moscow discuss regional issues, Yemen developments

Tehran, Moscow discuss regional issues, Yemen developments

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Iranian envoy to Moscow Kazem Jalali conferred on regional issues and developments in Yemen in a meeting on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and developments in the Persian Gulf region, including Yemen.

They stressed the need for consultations and cooperation between the two countries on regional issues, as well as the continuation of their consultations and meetings in such fields.

Jalali and Bogdanov held a meeting in Moscow on February 20, as well where both sides exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional developments, ensuring the security of the Persian Gulf, and the Astana peace talks.

At the time, Jalali and Bogdanov stressed the need for continued cooperation and consultations between Iran and Russia over regional issues, calling for constant contacts and meetings in the future.

HJ/FNA13991207000257

News Code 170379

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News