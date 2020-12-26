'Haunt' wins at Seattle International Film Festival

The 17-minute short film is about a gambling addict, Reza. Without even knowing it, Reza loses something important during a game. When he comes back home, he looks for a way to escape, IRNA reported.

The cast of the short film includes Hamidreza Azarang and Bahar Mohammadpour.

‘Haunt’ has taken part in a number of international festivals, including the 2020 monthly Assurdo Film Festival in Italy, the 15th River’s Edge International Film Festival in the US, the Seattle Asian American Film Festival, and the 2020 edition of the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival in the US.

The Seattle International Film Festival, held annually in Seattle, Washington since 1976, is among the top film festivals in North America.

ZZ/5102662