‘Haunt’ to go on screen at Beloit Intl. Filmfest. in US

Directed by Siamak Kashef-Azar, the 17-min short film is about a gambling addict named Reza. Without even knowing it, Reza loses something important during a game. When he comes back home, he looks for a way to escape.

The cast of the short includes Hamidreza Azarang and Bahar Mohammadpour.

‘Haunt’ has taken part in a number of international film festivals, including the 2020 monthly Assurdo Film Festival in Italy and the 15th River's Edge International Film Festival in the US, and the 2020 edition of the Asian Film Festival, Los Angeles Hollywood in the US.

BIFF is a ten-day tribute to the power of film and the excitement of independent film from around the world. The 16th edition of the festival will be held on February 19-28, 2021 in Beloit, the US.

ZZ/5095214