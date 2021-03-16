  1. Politics
Mar 16, 2021

Karachi blast leaves 1 dead, 8 injured

TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) – On Monday, one Rangers official was killed and eight persons were injured as a blast hit the Orangi Town area of Karachi in Pakistan.

According to Geo News, the blast took place near a Rangers vehicle. The intensity of the blast, according to eyewitnesses, was so severe that people nearby were knocked to the ground, The News International reported.

More than two Rangers officials were injured in the attack. The injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said the blast could have been caused by a bomb planted on the road or explosive material installed on a motorcycle near the site. However, it couldn't be verified further.

A few among the eight injured in the blast have suffered serious wounds. Rangers and police personnel arrived shortly after the blast and cordoned off the area.

