Dec 14, 2021, 3:20 PM

7 migrants killed, 3 injured in car accident in Hungary

TEHRAN, Dec. 14 (MNA) – According to Hungarian police, seven migrants were killed and three others injured when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a house while fleeing a police stop.

The accident occurred just before midnight Monday near the center of Morahalom, a town of around 6,000 people less than five miles from Hungary’s border with Serbia, Washington Post reported.

According to the Csongrad-Csanad county police, officers were inspecting the Serbian-registered minivan when the driver attempted to flee the scene at high speed.

The vehicle crashed into a house and overturned.

Seven occupants of the vehicle died at the scene while four others, including the driver, were injured.

Police arrested the man and said they will initiate proceedings against him for human trafficking and causing a fatal mass accident.

