US base in Iraq comes under rocket attack

No casualties were reported, according to Sputnik.

There has been no information about who was behind the attack on the base.

Quoting an informed security source, Baghdad Today reported that both rockets have landed outside the base and there have been no damages or casualties.

The Balad air base is located some 50 miles (80.4 kilometers) north of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad.

In March, the Iraqi Air Force's Balad Base, which hosts US troops and contractors, was targeted by two rockets.

On 20 February, two servicemen were wounded as a result of a similar attack.

Iraqi military bases housing US personnel faced multiple attacks over the past months.

