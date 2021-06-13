Iranian envoy visits Sana'a University

In this visit, Hassan Irloo stressed the importance of cooperation between the universities of the two countries.

He visited several faculties of the University of Sanaa, including the faculties of medicine, engineering, and languages.

The Iranian ambassador was received and briefed about the activities of the university by its President.

During the visit, both sides stressed the importance of cooperation and exchange of knowledge between the University of Sanaa and the universities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as the development of teaching methods and teaching materials and the transfer of Iranian medical and engineering experiences to Sanaa.

