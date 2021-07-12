Yemenis to continue resistance until achieving final victory

  1. Politics
TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – Referring to many years of aggression of Saudi-led coalition against Yemen, Iranian Ambassador to Yemen Hassan Irloo emphasized that Yemenis will remain steadfast and will continue resistance until achieving final victory.

In his Twitter account on Monday, Iran’s Envoy to Yemen Hassan Irloo reacted to aggression of Saudi Arabia against Yemen with the hashtag "#No_to_War_on_Yemen".

In his tweet, he wrote, “2,300 days have passed since the Saudi-led aggression against children, women, Yemeni people and its vital infrastructures in a way that this aggression still continues and the oppressed and heroic people of Yemen will continue the resistance until the final victory.”

The government of Riyadh, along with UAE and with the green light of the United States and Western countries has carried out comprehensive and full-fledged attacks on Yemen since March 2015 to prevent Yemen's Ansarullah Movement from coming to power and nothing has so far been achieved other than incurring the staggering costs of war and casualties.

