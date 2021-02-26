“Lifting of Sanctions” Law must be enforced: Lawmaker

Speaking in an interview with Mehr News agency on Fri., Abbas Moghtadaei pointed to the recent instructions of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not ignore its rational positions on the nuclear issue and will move forward even up to 60% of enriching uranium according to the interests of the country.

Islamic Republic of Iran is a developing country and has made significant progress in various fields of science and technology, he emphasized.

Iran has the highest scientific progress growth among all countries in the world and is active in various fields such as defense, UAV production, nuclear energy, nanotechnology, health, manufacturing equipment and advanced technologies, etc., he stated.

It is natural that Islamic Republic of Iran is reserved the right to use maximum clean, low cost and long-lasting energy, he added.

The country's need for the percentage of uranium enrichment is determined by Iran itself, he said, adding that what the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said is a key and fundamental guideline for the advancement of science and technology in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Moghtadaei pointed to the breach of promise by European countries under JCPOA and said, “Under such circumstances that Western countries failed to live up to their commitments under Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, it is logical that the country should not delay the future of the country for these countries which violated JCPOA commitments.”

The lawmaker reiterated that the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions should be enforced properly.

MA/5155933