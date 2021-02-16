2022 World Cup qualifiers set to be centralized

According to a statement published by the Iranian Football Federation press service, Team Melli Coach Dragan Skocic and head of national teams departments Mehdi Kharati have held an online meeting with AFC officials on Tuesday.

The Iranian side has stressed its right to benefit from hosting the remaining home matches in Group C.

It was finally decided, the statement adds, that the competition will ‘most likely’ be held in a centralized manner with one of the countries of Group C as a host and if there is no request for hosting the event, the AFC will choose a neutral venue for matches.

The Confederation will finish its online meetings with all the participating teams by Wednesday and the final decision will then be announced.

Kharati said that according to the new timetable, Iran will take on Hong Kong on June 3, Bahrain on June 7, Cambodia on June 11, and Iraq on June 15. Accordingly, teams will enter the yet-to-be-determined host country on May 31 and leave there on June 16.

Team Malli is in Group C of qualifiers and must win the four remaining matches for a secure berth to the next round of qualifiers.

