Skocic optimistic about advancing to 2022 World Cup

“I am very optimistic and very hopeful for advancing to the World Cup with these players,” the Croatian coach said on Wednesday.

Team Melli sits third in Group C of the AFC qualifiers and should win the four remaining matches against Iraq, Bahrain, Cambodia, and Hong Kong for winning a secure berth to the next round of qualifiers.

Skocic said the novel coronavirus pandemic created numerous problems for the team as it led to postponing and cancelation of some training camps and matches.

The coach hailed the two training camps of the team in Bosnia and Uzbekistan. “Friendly matches with Uzbekistan and Bosnia were very good. We tested new systems in these matches and players worked very well with new changes.”

According to the latest decision adopted by the Asian Football Confederation, the qualifiers will be staged in a centralized venue. Iran has already handed over the request to host matches in Group C.

