Feb 27, 2021, 5:20 PM

Iran's ambassador attends Khojali conference in Baku

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – The Iranian Ambassador to Baku said this evening he had attended a conference in Baku on Friday to commemorate the 29th anniversary of Khojaly massacre.

"This morning, together with foreign ambassadors and representatives of international organizations residing [in Azerbaijan] and Azerbaijani officials, I attended a conference held on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the massacre of more than 600 defenseless people and innocent women and children in #Khojali. I paid tribute to the victims of this horrific incident," wrote the Iranian Ambassador to the Azerbaijan Republic Seyyed Abbas Mousavi in a post on his Twitter account. 

