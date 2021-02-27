Iran's ambassador attends Khojali conference in Baku

"This morning, together with foreign ambassadors and representatives of international organizations residing [in Azerbaijan] and Azerbaijani officials, I attended a conference held on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the massacre of more than 600 defenseless people and innocent women and children in #Khojali. I paid tribute to the victims of this horrific incident," wrote the Iranian Ambassador to the Azerbaijan Republic Seyyed Abbas Mousavi in a post on his Twitter account.

MNA