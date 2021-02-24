Qom to host intl. conference on Karabakh conflict

During the conference, which will be held on March 1, Iranian and international experts will address the event from different aspects, including the humanistic responsibilities over the issue that have been highlighted in the remarks of the Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Some topics include the necessity for freedom of the Azerbaijani lands, ensuring the safety of the Armenians residing in those regions, and the need for mutual respect for the territorial integrity of both sides.

The war in Nagorno-Karabakh re-erupted in late September 2020 between Armenia and Azerbaijan, becoming the worst fighting in the region in decades.

The two sides signed a ceasefire agreement to end the conflict in November 2020.

Under the agreement, Yerevan and Baku agreed on November 9 to end hostilities under a Moscow-brokered deal that secured territorial advances for Azerbaijan in Karabakh and seven surrounding districts.

Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but has been populated by ethnic Armenians.

MR