Occupation, separatism, ‘red line for Iran’: Envoy

Seyyed Abbas Mousavi made the remarks on Monday on the day of the commemoration ceremony of the national flag in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

While paying tribute to the national flags of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mousavi endeared the name and memory of Azerbaijan’s martyrs by laying branches of flowers on the cemetery of martyrs.

The Islamic Republic of Iran had stood by the people and government of Azerbaijan and will continue its supports for this country wholeheartedly, he said, adding, “I hope that with the liberation of all occupied lands and territories, we will witness a united and integrated Azerbaijan and the two countries of Islamic Republic of Iran and Republic of Azerbaijan will broaden their amicable ties and cooperation with each other in peace and friendship.”

As the Leader of the Islamic Revolution stated, “We believe that all occupied lands and territories in Nagorno-Karabakh should be returned to the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Mousavi added.

The conflict between the military forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region broke out on Sept. 27. Despite the declaration of ceasefire three times with the cooperation and collaboration of international mediators, these conflicts still continue.

In the course of these clashes, the Republic of Azerbaijan announced that it has liberated more than 200 residential regions in Karabakh from the occupation of Armenian forces.

