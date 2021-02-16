'Careless Crime' to vie at Luxembourg City Film Fest

The 11th edition of the Luxembourg City Film Festival will take place from 4 to 14 March 2021.

The grand prize of the festival, known as the Luxembourg Orange, will be awarded to the winner of the festival worth 10,000 euros.

“Careless Crime” goes back to forty years ago, during the uprising to overthrow the Shah’s regime in Iran, when protestors set fire to movie theaters as a way of showing opposition to Western culture. Many cinemas were burned down. In one tragic case, a theater was set on fire with four hundred people inside, most of whom were burned alive. Forty years have passed and, in contemporary Iran, four individuals also decide to burn down a cinema. Their intended target is a theater showing a film about an unearthed, unexploded missile.

The film has won several prizes at different international film festivals across the world.

