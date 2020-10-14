‘Careless Crime’ goes to Vinennale Film Festival

The fiction-drama, directed by Shahram Mokri, will go on screen at the 58th edition of the event, which will be held in the Austrian capital, Vienna, from October 22 to November 1.

The Iranian film has recently won an award in the 77th Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

Written by Nasim Ahmadpour and Shahram Mokri, 'Careless Crime' won an award for Best Original Screenplay in the International Film Critics' Week (SIC) during the 77th Venice International Film Festival.

The synopsis of 'Careless Crime' reads, "Forty years ago, during the uprising to overthrow the Shah’s regime in Iran, protestors set fire to movie theatres as a way of showing opposition to Western culture. Many cinemas were burned down. In one tragic case, a theatre was set on fire with four hundred people inside, most of whom were burned alive. Forty years have passed and, in contemporary Iran, four individuals also decide to burn a cinema down. Their intended target is a theatre showing a film about an unearthed, unexploded missile. Will past and present meet?"

MR/5047821