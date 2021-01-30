Three US museums to host Iranian film ‘Careless Crime’

Houston Museum of Fine Arts, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, and Boston Museum of Fine Arts have announced the lineups of their upcoming film festivals, among which is the Iranian film ‘Careless Crime’.

“Careless Crime” goes back to forty years ago, during the uprising to overthrow the Shah’s regime in Iran, when protestors set fire to movie theaters as a way of showing opposition to Western culture. Many cinemas were burned down. In one tragic case, a theater was set on fire with four hundred people inside, most of whom were burned alive. Forty years have passed and, in contemporary Iran, four individuals also decide to burn down a cinema. Their intended target is a theater showing a film about an unearthed, unexploded missile.

The film has won several prizes at different international film festivals across the world.

