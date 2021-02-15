  1. Politics
Feb 16, 2021, 3:00 AM

Iranian, Turkish, Russian deputies to meet on Tuesday

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister said that the deputies of Iran, Russia, and Turkey will meet on Tuesday in Sochi to advance the Astana process.

In a tweet on Monday, Mohammad Javad Zarif said, “Iran's active diplomacy forges ahead. Over past week, met with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Griffiths, Iraqi FM @Fuad_Hussein1, & today with Qatar FM @MBA_AlThani_.

Iran, Turkey & Russia deputies will meet Tuesday in Sochi to advance Astana process. Our region is our priority.”

Iran, Russian, and Turkey will reportedly hold another round of Astana Peace talks in Sochi to evaluate the Syrian Constitutional Committee.

The three countries issued a joint statement in late January, reiterating their readiness to support the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee through ongoing cooperation with Syrian representatives and UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.

