Iran parl. delegation arrives in Azerbaijan

Mojtaba Zonnour is scheduled to hold talks with a number of Azeri officials including, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Head of the international relations department of the presidential office, the head of the national security and defense commission, as well as the chairman of foreign relations commission of the national assembly of Azerbaijan.

Referring to the history of bilateral ties between the two countries, Zonnour emphasized the expansion of economic relations between Iran and Azerbaijan.

He further congratulated the Azeri government and nation on the liberation of Karabakh, noting that the Iranian delegation will confer on economic, political, and cultural issues with Azeri officials during the visit.

Both sides will also discuss a number of other issues such as boosting political and parliamentary interactions and the cooperation between the two countries in international institutions in the upcoming days.

