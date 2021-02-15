Ankara summons US ambassador to Turkey

Daily Sabah reported that the Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned US Ambassador to Ankara David Satterfield on Monday.

The move comes after Washington issued a statement on the 13 Turkish citizens who had been killed in northern Iraq.

Recently, news sources reported that elements of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) have killed thirteen Turkish citizens in northern Iraq.

The US State Department issued a statement expressing its condolences to the Turkish government and the families of the victims. But The United States said that it condemned the killings if it was confirmed that responsibility lay with the PKK.

Turkey's president on Monday strongly criticized the US over its "lacking" support amid a recent massacre by the PKK terror group.

"Turkey has killed 42 terrorists in their hideouts, caves during the first phase of Operation Claw-Eagle 2 in northern Iraq," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a provincial congress of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in Black Sea province Rize.

Telling the US that if it wants "to continue our alliance globally and at NATO, then you must stop siding with terrorists," Erdogan accused the US of "obviously backing" PKK, YPG and PYD despite claiming otherwise.

