US strengthens illegal presence around Syrian oil wells

Civil sources told SANA that US forces brought in a number of trucks carrying weapons, equipment and logistical materials through illegitimate border crossings with Iraq into al-Omar oil field in Deir ez-Zor eastern countryside to boost their illegal in al-Jazeera region.

Other sources also told SANA reporter that US occupation, in a new step to seize the Syrian oil and boost its control over the oil areas ، brought in 50 military vehicles, coming from the Iraqi territories heading towards al-Malkiya region in Hasaka northeastern countryside.

In the same context, local sources in Hasaka southern countryside said that two helicopters of US occupation forces landed on al-Shaddadi base and took off after a short period, carrying 25 US soldiers on board heading east for the Syrian-Iraqi borders.

ZZ/SANA