US building new military base at Iraq-Syria-Turkey triangle

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a military convoy of over 50 vehicles and trucks affiliated to the International Coalition were seen crossing into north-eastern Syria from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Aawasat reported.

"Trucks, carrying armored vehicles, weapons, military, and logistical equipment, entered via Al-Walid border crossing with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, heading towards Al-Qamishli area," the Observatory reported.

"This is the 11th Coalition convoy to enter Syria since the beginning of 2021," it added.

On February 8, SOHR activists reported seeing a new International Coalition convoy, consisting of 45 military vehicles and trucks, entering Syrian territory via Al-Walid border crossing with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The convoy included military and logistical equipment.

It headed to al-Qamishli and then to the bases of the International Coalition in the countryside of Hasakah and Deir Ezzor.

In the same context, SOHR activists reported seeing on February 6 another convoy entering Syrian territory via Al-Walid border crossing with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

It consisted of 50 military vehicles and trucks, including military and logistical equipment. The convoy headed to the bases of the International Coalition in the countryside of Al-Hasakah.

Earlier, Civil sources told SANA that US forces brought in a number of trucks carrying weapons, equipment and logistical materials through illegitimate border crossings with Iraq into al-Omar oil field in Deir ez-Zor eastern countryside to boost their illegal in al-Jazeera region.

Other sources also told SANA reporter that US occupation, in a new step to seize the Syrian oil and boost its control over the oil areas ، brought in 50 military vehicles, coming from the Iraqi territories heading towards al-Malkiya region in Hasaka northeastern countryside.

ZZ/PR