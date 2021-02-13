Iran's police seize over 18tons of illicit drugs in a week

International Deputy of Iran Drug Control Headquarters Nasser Aslani broke the news on Saturday, saying that 18,435 kilograms of illicit drugs consisting of 15,968 kilograms of opium and 1,505 kilograms of hashish, 586 kilograms of morphine, 176 kilograms of heroin, 69 kilograms of crystal, 55 kilograms of grass, and 66 kilograms of other kinds of drugs have been seized by police forces across the country in the last week.

The figure indicates a 14% decrease compared to the corresponding period last year (21,495kilograms), he added.

80% of drug confiscation has been carried out in 6 Iranian provinces, including Sistan and Baluchestan, Kerman, South Khorasan, Hormozagan, Bushehr, Khorasan Razavi, he said.

Aslani added that 6,487 culprits have been arrested in this regard and of those arrested 4,107 smugglers have been handed to the judiciary officials.

According to the official, 412 vehicles and some weapons and ammunition seized in the same period by police forces.

Being a neighbor to the biggest producer of drugs in the world has caused the Islamic Republic of Iran to shoulder a heavy burden as one of the main routes for drug transport.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

