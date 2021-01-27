Police busts close to 600 kg of narcotics in Yazd

Brigadier General Abbas Ali Behdani-Fard said that in these intelligence operations five smugglers were arrested and handed over to the judicial authority.

The drug traffickers intended to transfer the mentioned illicit drug consignment from the eastern and southern parts of the country to Tehran and the northern cities, he added.

Since the beginning of the current Iranian year on March 20, 32 tons of various drugs have been discovered in the inspection of passing vehicles in the Yazd province.

Based on the United Nations reports, Afghanistan ranks first as the producer of opium and heroin in the world. Iran, being Afghanistan's neighbor, has always been the main route for smuggling narcotics to the Western world.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past decades.

RHM/IRN84200511