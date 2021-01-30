Big haul of illicit drugs seized in SE Iran

Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi broke the news on Saturday, saying that border guards of Sistan and Baluchestan province were informed about the activities of a large drug trafficking gang in the Tasuki border area of Zabul city.

The border guards gathered intelligence on the activities of this drug band and found out that the smugglers had plans to transfer the consignment from the southeastern regions to the central parts of the country, he added.

During the operation, the border guards managed to seize 3,005 kg of opium, Goudarzi said.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

