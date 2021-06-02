Iran's coop. with Turkey in health field doubles since 2012

  1. Technology
Iranian official:

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – The Iranian Deputy Health Minister for Science and Technology said Wednesday that Iran's cooperation with Turkey in the field of health and medical issues has doubled since 2012.

Dr. Farid Najafi made the remarks at the third meeting of the Working Group on Scientific and Research Cooperation between the two countries of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Turkey on Wednesday.

The Iranian deputy health minister said that Iran's scientific cooperation is underway with various countries, citing the implementation of joint research projects with Switzerland in the form of a "seed money grant" program, as well as with Germany as some examples.

He added that Iran's cooperation with Turkey in the health field is also underway within the framework of the MSRT TUBITAK program, expressing his appreciation to the research and scientific centers involved in the program, particularly the University of Tabriz.

According to a report by the Ministry of Science and Technology of Iran, the third meeting of the working group on scientific and research cooperation between Iran and Turkey was held today (Wednesday) hosted by the Iranian University of Tabriz.

