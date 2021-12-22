Iran, France institutes to hold 1st online intl. workshop

The workshop is a joint collaboration between the Institute for Philosophical Practices (IPP) in France, Mobin Innovation Center at Arak University, and the Institute for Interdisciplinary Research in Fundamental Sciences (IRFS), according to a statement by the Iranian Arak University appeared on its website in English.

The workshop will be held in English, from December 29, 2021, to January 1, 2022, at Arak University.

The event revolves around the latest scientific methods for improving children's reasoning and critical thinking abilities and is aimed at the researchers in logic, mathematics, philosophy, and psychology as well as school teachers and students. We encourage the active participation of parents and their kids in the event.

Logical Thinking for Children is the first international workshop in the direction of the Logic for Children (L4C) national program in Iran which is initiated by the Institute for Interdisciplinary Research in Fundamental Sciences (IRFS) in early 2021.

The workshop audience includes researchers in the fields of logic, philosophy, mathematics, and psychology, as well as teachers, parents, and students.

