Trade-economic tie between Iran, Ukraine to expand: Deputy FM

While congratulating the 42nd victory anniversary of Islamic Revolution in Iran, he said, “Our relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran have a much greater capacity than our achievements today and we will use all facilities and potentials to realize this capability.”

“Today, Islamic Republic of Iran celebrated its National Day – the anniversary of victory of Islamic Revolution led by the late Imam Khomeini. Friendly ties between Ukraine and Iran have a deep history and its basis was established immediately after Ukraine declared independence,” Yenin said in a video message released on Wednesday, as reported by the Media Division of Iran’s Embassy in Kiev.

Yenin said that Kiev and Tehran established diplomatic ties in 1992 and the two countries have gained salient achievements in their bilateral ties since then.

He stated that there is a substantial legal and conventional basis and trading and economic ties is expanding successfully.

Referring to joint painting exhibitions, exchange of cultural groups and successful cooperation in educational fields, he underlined, “Our relation with the Islamic Republic of Iran has much more capacity compared to current achievements and we have all supplies to materialize the capacity.”

He expressed confidence that the two countries of Iran and Ukraine would overcome challenges in good faith, adding, “Undoubtedly, amicable ties between Iran and Ukraine will be further expanded in the current year.”

The official also congratulated the Iranian nation on this auspicious occasion on behalf of Ukraine Foreign Ministry and wished Iranians peace, stability and well-being.

MA/IRN84225512